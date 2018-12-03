Tree lights up in memory of those lost in 2018

JEFFERSON CITY - Jack's Memory Tree is shining bright in Jefferson City in remembrance of a man affectionately called Mr. Christmas. The tree was lit during the fourth annual tree lighting Sunday evening.

Jack Steppleman was known for his extremely decorated yard during the holiday season, and when he passed a friend decided there needed to be a way to remember him. But, Steppleman isn't the only person honored by the memory tree.

“If anyone has lost somebody years ago or just in the last year, they bring out and put an ornament up and every time they go by they can remember that as Jack’s Memory Tree and remember their loved one," said Reid Millard, owner of Houser-Millard Funeral Homes.

Hundreds of people come to Houser-Millard Funeral Homes every year for the lighting of the tree and to hang an ornament to remember their family members.

“This time of the year is a tough time for people who have lost someone, especially over this past year this is going to be the first big holidays without that person," Millard said. "That is a time to get together and hopefully be comforted by each other who have been through similar situations.”

Millard loves to bring people together like this.

“I think it just brings everybody together in a way that softens what they’ve had to go through in their life with the loss of a loved one," he said.

This year, Millard knows the struggle all too well.

He lost his sister Mary Jane this year, he said she worked very hard for the funeral home and loved the holiday season.

“Especially the thing that we all remember about Mary Jane is she would have a lot of presents prewrapped here at the funeral home, so when families came in with grandchildren during their loss, during Christmas season she would bring them back into her office and give them a present," Millard said.

This year, Millard also decided to start a Toys for Tots toy drive in remembrance of his sister.

"She loved the children and she especially loved the children in need," he said.

Jack's Memory Tree will stay lit through the holiday season.