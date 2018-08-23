Tree project could lead campus organization to national recognition

1 year 3 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, April 30 2017 Apr 30, 2017 Sunday, April 30, 2017 2:00:00 PM CDT April 30, 2017 in News
By: Joey Schneider, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – A campus organization known as Sustain Mizzou could help the University of Missouri earn its first "Tree Campus USA" designation.

Tree Campus USA is an environmental program created by the Arbor Day Foundation in 2008. More than 200 colleges received national honors last year, including nine from the state of Missouri.

“Tree Campus USA recognition is definitely going to spark interest and community involvement,” Sustain Mizzou president Megan Tyminski said. “Trees are really important, and they help signify sustainability in a tangible way because these trees will be here long past we are.”

On April 21, Sustain Mizzou members participated in a tree-planting project in an area formerly known as University Village. Forest ReLeaf of Missouri, a local organization dedicated to conservation efforts, provided eight native trees of different species for people to plant.

The project originated as part of MU’s Sustainability Week from April 17-21. Sustain Mizzou also organized a three-day electronic waste drive in the same week.

The project will help the group meet one of five requirements to apply as a Tree Campus USA nominee. Mizzou Botanic Garden will develop an advisory committee, care plan and annual expenditures as part of other requirements.

Sustain Mizzou met another requirement to help MU apply for Tree Campus USA honors when members gave a speech in observance of Arbor Day on April 28. Members of Mizzou Botanic Garden planted an elm tree on MU campus following the speech.

Danielle Fox, community conservationist for the City of Columbia, thinks the efforts of both groups have also helped the city consider more research for tree planting and restoration.

“We collaborate a lot with different departments in the city, but as well as Mizzou’s campus to promote native plants,” Fox said. “The goal is to bring back our habitat, not only for wildlife, but also for people to have more natural experiences in our urban areas.”

The city will restore one part of the MKT trail that lost vegetation to the Flat Branch Sewer Project. Fox said the project would involve hundreds of native trees, in addition to new shrubs and native grasses.

“We’re going to put back native trees and native grasses on top of the sewer line,” Fox said. “We’re learning more about how to rehabilitate our urban areas so that they’re a more natural landscape.”

Tyminski, who is also an intern with Mizzou Botanic Garden, thinks Tree Campus USA recognition could enrich the environment of Columbia. The city has earned Tree City USA recognition through the Arbor Day Foundation for 19 straight years, according to Fox. 

“Building communities where you incorporate the environment and social issues really says a lot about the community you live in,” Tyminski said. “There are definitely a lot of hands in the table now trying to make sure the trees are put in the ground and we have habitat out there."

Sustain Mizzou and Mizzou Botanic Garden will review information to help the university officially apply for Tree Campus USA affiliation in the fall.  

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Couple accused of trafficking child with disabilities arrested
UPDATE: Couple accused of trafficking child with disabilities arrested
BOONE COUNTY - A woman accused of sex trafficking her child has been arrested in Columbia, along with her boyfriend,... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 9:37:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Columbia Police help catch "dangerous" fugitive
Columbia Police help catch "dangerous" fugitive
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police captured a "dangerous" fugitive Wednesday. The Jefferson County sheriff said Ted Nathan Treece broke his... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 9:33:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Shots fired on Leeway Drive
Shots fired on Leeway Drive
COLUMBIA - A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the 2900 block of... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 7:58:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Airsoft gun pellets strike three students on Jefferson City school bus
Airsoft gun pellets strike three students on Jefferson City school bus
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City Public School student shot an airsoft gun on the bus and three students were... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 6:30:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Welcome Inn, scene of reported sex trafficking, known for crime
Welcome Inn, scene of reported sex trafficking, known for crime
COLUMBIA – The Welcome Inn in Columbia often finds itself a crime scene, with the most recent case being sex... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:48:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Missouri victims seek wide-scale clergy abuse investigation
Missouri victims seek wide-scale clergy abuse investigation
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Victims of clergy sexual abuse are calling for a wide-scale investigation of sex crime allegations against... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:30:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

White security guard accused of ordering 'Trayvon Martini'
White security guard accused of ordering 'Trayvon Martini'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A white, off-duty security guard in a bar and entertainment district in Kansas City has... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:23:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 sends three to Hawaii as hurricane approaches
Missouri Task Force 1 sends three to Hawaii as hurricane approaches
COLUMBIA - Three members of the Missouri Task Force 1 are headed to Hawaii to prepare for Hurricane Lane's landfall.... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 5:01:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

U.S officials say Rivera has no record of legal status, contradicts attorney
U.S officials say Rivera has no record of legal status, contradicts attorney
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Immigration authorities say they have no record of granting admission into the United States to the... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 3:34:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Convicted man's son hoping for his father's freedom
Convicted man's son hoping for his father's freedom
JEFFERSON CITY - A panel of five former judges discussed Wednesday the case of Marcellus Williams, a man sentenced to... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 2:45:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

State auditor says some improvement districts lack oversight
State auditor says some improvement districts lack oversight
COLUMBIA - After a review of 15 Community Improvement Districts (CIDs) across the state, a report by Missouri State Auditor... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 2:24:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri towns face shortage of police officer applicants
Mid-Missouri towns face shortage of police officer applicants
MONITEAU COUNTY – The California Police Department has two open officer positions. Currently there are only a handful of candidates... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:57:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Committee said Wednesday it has thwarted a hacking attempt on its database holding information... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:50:10 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

William Woods launches Show-Me Gold program
William Woods launches Show-Me Gold program
FULTON - William Woods University's president and the Major General of the Missouri Army National Guard (MOARNG) signed into a... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:50:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

High speed car chase ends in crash off I-70
High speed car chase ends in crash off I-70
BOONE COUNTY - A high speed car chase that began in Columbia, ended in a crash off of I-70 Wednesday.... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

MU chancellor provides first year progress report
MU chancellor provides first year progress report
COLUMBIA - MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright addressed the public Wednesday at the MU Student Center a year after he took... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:27:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Two facing charges of stealing a vehicle, narcotics possession in Callaway County
Two facing charges of stealing a vehicle, narcotics possession in Callaway County
CALLWAY COUNTY - The Callway County Sheriff's department have arrested two people for stealing a vehicle from an Auxvasse area... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 1:02:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News

Jefferson City woman facing charges of drug trafficking after traffic stop in Holts Summit
Jefferson City woman facing charges of drug trafficking after traffic stop in Holts Summit
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested a Jefferson City woman for drug possession Tuesday. Deputies said... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 Wednesday, August 22, 2018 12:45:00 PM CDT August 22, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 66°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 60°
2am 60°
3am 60°
4am 60°