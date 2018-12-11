Tree saves van from plunging from Hannibal's Lover's Leap
HANNIBAL (AP) - A lone tree likely saved the life of a van driver after the vehicle plunged over a tall cliff in Hannibal - but failed to fall to the ground several hundred feet below after slamming into the tree.
The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that the incident happened Sunday. Witnesses said the van pulled into a grassy area atop what's known as Lover's Leap, a popular tourist spot that overlooks downtown Hannibal and the Mississippi River.
Witnesses told police that the van suddenly accelerated, crashing through a fence and going over the ledge. The tree kept the van from plunging to the bottom.
The van driver is hospitalized but injury details have not been released.
