Treece announces campaign for Columbia mayor

COLUMBIA - Brian Treece announced Wednesday he will run for Mayor of Columbia.

Treece was appointed in 2008 to serve on the first Downtown Columbia Leadership Council. He is currently the chairman of the council.

Treece also served as the chairman of the City of Columbia's Historic Preservation Commission from 2008-2013. He continues to be a member of the group.

Through the Historic Preservation Commission, Treece was involved in the fight to repeal the use of eminent domain and demolition of homes along Providence Road.

"As one of the fastest growing cities in the region, Columbia needs a blueprint that plans for the future,” Treece said. “That plan starts with public safety and back-to-basic infrastructure needs.”

Skip Walther announced in September that he will also be running for mayor.