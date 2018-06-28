Trial Begins For Gholson

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Testimony is underway in the trial of a 28-year-old man charged in a 2005 accident that left a St. Louis police officer injured. William Gholson of Normandy is charged with assault on a police officer, assault with a vehicle while intoxicated, felony assault and other crimes. Authorities say the incident began when Gholson ran a red light, then collided with a Police Evidence Technician Unit van, knocking the van into a building. A 29-year-old officer was hospitalized with moderate injuries. A passenger in Gholson's SUV was also hurt.