Trial Begins for Man Shot by Troopers

UNION (AP) - The trial is under way for an eastern Missouri publisher of an anti-government newsletter facing multiple charges for a 2012 confrontation with state troopers.

The Washington Missourian reports that 47-year-old Jeffrey Weinhaus of Franklin County is charged with interfering with a judicial official, felony possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and assault of law enforcement officers.

Weinhaus was critically injured in a confrontation near St. Clair in September 2011 when he was shot by a state trooper after allegedly reaching for a handgun.

Jurors on Tuesday saw a video of Weinhaus saying he had a right to "go in there and blast" officials he felt were corrupt.