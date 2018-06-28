Trial Begins in Fatal 'Knockout Game' Attack

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man accused of killing a Vietnamese immigrant in a so-called "knockout game" attack is getting his day in court.

The trial for 20-year-old Elex Levell Murphy began Tuesday. He is charged with first-degree murder in the April 2011 killing of 72-year-old Hoang Nguyen.

Nguyen was walking home from a market with his wife when he was attacked by a four teenagers. Police say the couple did nothing to provoke the attack and they were not robbed.

In the knockout game, people are picked at random and beaten. The attacks are sometimes captured on cell phone video, and some have been posted on social media sites.