Trial Date For Former Clark Mayor Pushed Back

MOBERLY (AP) - The child molestation trial of a former mid-Missouri mayor has been delayed for the fourth time, and is now scheduled to begin in October.

Ken Storla, who was the mayor of Clark for two years, was arrested in March 2008 on suspicion of sexually abusing two female relatives. The trial was scheduled to start Tuesday in Johnson County.

A spokesman for the Missouri Attorney General's office told The Columbia Tribune that the latest delay was caused by an issue with an out-of-state witness.

The 54-year-old Storla currently faces three counts of first-degree child molestation and three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy. The charges involve two relatives under age 13.

Storla served as Clark's mayor from 2002 to 2004.