Trial date for Joseph Elledge moved to April
BOONE COUNTY - A trial for Joseph Elledge will be moved to April, per his request.
Elledge is charged with one count of abuse or neglect of a child and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.
He is also the prime suspect in his wife, Mengqi Ji Elledge's, disappearance.
On Thursday, Elledge's defense moved to dismiss one count of the indictment, but the motion was denied.
A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for February 10- on the four month anniversary of Mengqi Ji was reported missing- but the hearing was cancelled and the subsequent February trial moved to April 6.
The defense was granted a change of venue for the trial on Monday but a location has not been set.
