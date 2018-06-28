Trial date set for couple accused in Missouri woman's death

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A couple accused of killing the woman's mother is scheduled to go to trial in November, despite continuing problems obtaining medical records in the case.

A judge on Monday set a Nov. 28 trial date for Gypsy Blanchard and Nicholas Godejohn, who are each charged with first-degree murder in the death of Clauddinnea Blanchard in Springfield last summer. The Springfield News-Leader reports that date could change because Gypsy Blanchard's attorney plans to seek separate trials.

Prosecutors say the Blanchards convinced people that Gypsy Blanchard was disabled to raise money but that is not true. Attorneys have had trouble getting Gypsy Blanchard's medical records because her mother set up blocks to prevent her daughter from seeing the records.

Gypsy Blanchard and Godejohn were arrested last July in Wisconsin.