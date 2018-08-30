Trial date set for man charged in state trooper's death

AUDRAIN COUNTY – The trial date for Serghei Comerzan, the man charged in the death of Trooper James Bava, has been set. A judge said Wednesday Comerzan would stand trial October 11-14.

Comerzan pleaded not guilty to his involvement in the death of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper after being charged with second-degree murder.

According to the probable cause statement, Comerzan was reported traveling at high speeds when Bava tried to catch up with him.

Comerzan was also charged with resisting a lawful stop, resisting a member of Highway Patrol, careless and imprudent driving, exeeding the speed limit and failure to register a motor vehicle with the Department of Revenue.

The trooper's vehicle was found crashed off Route FF in Audrain County.