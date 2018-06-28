Trial date set for suspect in 2002 rape

COLUMBIA - The trial date for a man charged in connection with a 2002 rape case has been set for February 2018.

Police arrested Jackie Lee Jennings in April, and prosecutors charged him with forcible rape. According to court documents, he followed his victim home from a bar, and assaulted her in her house.

Investigators identified Jennings as the suspect through DNA testing at the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crime lab.

Jennings' trial is set to begin February 21.