Trial date set for suspect involved in Waffle House shooting

COLUMBIA - A trial date is set for a suspect involved in a New Year's Day shooting that left one man dead at a Columbia Waffle House.

The trial for Matthew Callier McMillan will begin Nov. 6 at 9 a.m., with a pre-trial conference set for Oct. 29. The trial will be held in Boone County.

McMillan faces charges including second degree murder and first degree assault.

Court documents identified McMillan as one of two people involved in an argument that led up to Anthony Warren being shot and killed by the restaurant's security guard. Documents explain the guard felt threatened by a group "encroaching him" and he shot Warren. Warren later died of his injuries.

The security guard was not charged with a crime, but a wrongful death lawsuit was filed on behalf of Warren's family.

The complaint against McMillan said he is charged with murder because Warren died as a result of felony actions taken by McMillan. State law says a person can be charged with murder if "in the perpetration or the attempted perpetration of [a] felony...another person is killed as a result of the perpetration or attempted perpetration of such felony."

McMillan was arrested in Kansas City a few weeks after the shooting.