Trial date set in death of elderly couple

By: The Associated Press

STOVER (AP) - A trial date has been set for a central Missouri man charged with killing an elderly couple in their home.

The Lake Sun Leader reported 25-year-old Ronald James Blowers faces charges including second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the December 2012 deaths of 82-year-old Wayne L. Wells and 71-year-old and Mable I. Wells. They were found dead in their home in Ivy Bend, south of Stover.

His trial has been set to begin on Feb. 17, 2015. A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for Jan. 5.