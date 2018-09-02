Trial Dates Moved in Missouri Molestation Case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The trial dates for two of six men accused of molesting young relatives at a western Missouri farmhouse two decades ago have been pushed back until late spring. A pretrial conference for 54-year-old David Mohler of Lamoni, Iowa, had been scheduled for Friday, but the trial was continued until June 4.

Also Friday, the trial for 74-year-old Darrel Mohler of Silver Springs, Fla., was continued until May 29. David Mohler, his three brothers, their father and Darrel Mohler, his uncle, face various felony charges stemming from claims they abused young relatives in the mid 1980s at a farm in Lafayette County.

Two of the defendants, Burrell Mohler Jr. and Burrell Mohler Sr., remain in jail nearly two years after they were arrested. The others all have posted bond.