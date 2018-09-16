Trial Delayed for Mo. Man Accused of Tornado Fraud

JOPLIN - The trial has been delayed for a southwest Missouri man charged with defrauding victims of the Joplin tornado.

The Lebanon Daily Record reports that 66-year-old Jeffrey Wolfson is charged with six felony and two misdemeanor charges. His trial was scheduled to begin Oct. 15, but a Jasper County Circuit Court judge granted a request from prosecutors for a continuance this past week.

His former wife, Gloria Schoeller, was sentenced over the summer to four years of probation. Prosecutors said Wolfson and Schoeller took about $38,000 of insurance money from three Joplin property owners without performing the promised repairs. The EF-5 tornado that hit Joplin on May 22, 2011, demolished a broad swath of the city and killed 161 people.