Trial for KC Serial Rape Suspect July 18

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 53-year-old Kansas City man is scheduled to stand trial in July on rape charges from the 1980s.



Bernard Jackson is charged with several felonies, including six counts of rape from 1983 in or near Kansas City's Waldo neighborhood. Jackson has been in custody since his arrest in May 2010.



Jury selection in Jackson County Circuit Court will take place two weeks before the trial date. Jackson County court officials said Tuesday that the jury will be sequestered during the trial, which is expected to last two weeks.



Jackson also faces rape, kidnapping and burglary charges from 2009 and 2010. A pretrial hearing on those charges is scheduled for May 27.