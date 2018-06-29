Trial for Man Accused in Officer Killing Set for January

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A man accused of first-degree murder in the death of a southeast Missouri police officer will go to trial Jan. 27.

The trial date has been set for 31-year-old Deonta Williamson according to a report from KSDK-TV. Williamson is accused of first-degree murder in the August 2011 death of Caruthersville officer Evan Burns.

Authorities say Williamson's troubles began with an argument at his parents' home in O'Fallon, Mo. He is accused of assaulting his father, setting fire to his garage, then driving away in his parents' sport utility vehicle.

Police say Williamson went to the Caruthersville area. Officers set up a barricade. He allegedly rammed into a patrol car, killing Burns.

In addition to the murder charge, Williamson faces assault, arson and armed criminal action charges from the O'Fallon incident.