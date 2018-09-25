Trial for man accused of killing Springfield girl delayed

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The man accused of kidnapping, raping and killing a 10-year-old Springfield girl will not go to trial until May.

The trial for Craig Wood was scheduled to start Sept. 26 but has been rescheduled for May 8, 2017.

Wood is charged in the February 2014 death of Hailey Owens. Prosecutors say her body was found in Wood's basement hours after she was abducted as she walked home.

Wood's attorneys sought the delay in July, arguing that the state public defender's office is too overworked and understaffed to effectively represent Wood in September.

A jury will be brought in from Platte County. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty if Wood is convicted.