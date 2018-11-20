Trial for suspect in Hailey Owens murder will stay in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The trial of a man suspected of kidnapping and killing a 10-year-old girl will stay in Springfield but a jury will be brought in from northern Missouri.

Circuit Judge Dan Conklin ruled Thursday that Craig Wood will stand trial in Springfield in front of a jury from Platte County.

Wood is charged with kidnapping, rape and first-degree murder in the death of Hailey Owens on Feb. 18. Prosecutors say he grabbed her off the street as she walked home, sexually assaulted her and shot her in the head. Her body was found in Wood's home.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Wood's attorney asked that the trial begin in April 2016, while prosecutors want it to start next April.

Patterson will seek the death penalty if Wood is convicted.