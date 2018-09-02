Trial In Double Murder Delayed After Jury Troubles

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A trial in the deaths of a Jefferson City couple will not take place this week as scheduled.

The first-degree murder trial of 57-year-old David Hosier was delayed after two days of trying to choose a jury in Clay County.

Cole County Prosecutor Mark Richardson says a pool of 125 potential jurors was not enough after many were excused for hardship or other reasons.

The jury was to be taken to Cole County to hear the case against Hosier, who is charged in the shooting deaths of Rodney and Angela Gilpin in September 2009. Hosier and Angela Gilpin had an affair but she was trying to reconcile with her husband.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports the jury will be selected in another county, which will be chosen Friday.