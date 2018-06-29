Trial in Springfield Teen's Death Delayed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- The trial of a Springfield teen charged with killing a high school student has been delayed.



Nineteen-year-old James Duke was scheduled for trial on Monday. But he had been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation before the trial and his attorney says Duke wasn't sent for evaluation until late last week.



After a hearing Monday Judge Tom Mountjoy set the case for January 2012.



Duke is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Kody Ray, a student at Hillcrest High School in Springfield. Ray was shot late March has he stood on the front porch of his home.



The Springfield News-Leader reports that another teen, Jordan Martin, is also charged in Ray's death.