Trial of Missouri lawyer accused in father's death delayed

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The trial of a suburban Kansas City lawyer accused of killing her father and his girlfriend has been delayed.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday in Laclede County for the trial of Susan Van Note, who is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2010 deaths of William Van Note and his girlfriend, Sharon Dickson. Prosecutors allege Susan Van Note shot the two victims at their Lake of the Ozarks home. Dickson died at the scene. The elder Van Note was hospitalized and prosecutors accuse Susan Van Note of forging a document to have her father removed from life support.

The Kansas City Star reports the latest postponement arose after Susan Van Note's attorney raised questions Wednesday over the seizure of her cell phone records.