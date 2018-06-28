Trial of Mo. Father Whose Son Died in Fire Moved

BETHANY, Mo. (AP) -- A northwest Missouri man whose son was found dead in their burned-out mobile home will not face the death penalty if he is convicted of killing the boy. The Harrison County prosecutor said Monday that he won't seek the death penalty against 28-year-old Tony R. King of Bethany. King is charged with murder, arson and child abuse in the death of his 7-year-old son, Jeremiah Lamm. The boy's body was found in the bedroom of the family's burned mobile home on Jan. 11. The St. Joseph News-Press reports (http://bit.ly/Jt9zxA ) Buchanan County Circuit Court Judge Randall Jackson, who had been appointed to hear the case, agreed Monday to move the trial to Buchanan County. The trial is scheduled to begin March 25.