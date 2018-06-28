Trial ordered for 18-year-old accused in Missouri killing

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — A southeast Missouri 18-year-old has been ordered to stand trial in what a witness testified was the shooting death of the wrong person.

The Southeast Missourian of Cape Girardeau reports Tavious Tipler was bound over for trial Wednesday after his preliminary hearing.

He's charged in Cape Girardeau County with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and felony child endangerment.

During Wednesday's hearing, a witness, Deven Harris, testified that Tipler told him he shot the wrong guy when authorities alleged he fired upon and killed Airious Darling on March 31 in Cape Girardeau.