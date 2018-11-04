Trial Set For Inmate

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A trial date has been set for an inmate accused of killing a fellow prisoner in Jefferson City in 2003. Shannon Phillips is to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge on August 14th. A jury will be chosen from Callaway County, but the trial itself is to take place in neighboring Boone County. Phillips is charged in the pickax killing of Toby Viles, who was found dead in October 2003 in the prison ice plant. Prosecutors contend the slaying was part of a botched escape plan. Viles had been working in the plant without direct supervision with Phillips and another inmate. All were convicted murderers. Phillips and the other inmate were missing for nearly four days before authorities found them hiding in a stairwell near where the body was found.