Trial set for Missouri man accused of daughter sex slaying

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A trial has been scheduled for late next year for a Missouri man accused of sexually attacking and suffocating his daughter, a high school honors student, at a motel.

Forty-year-old Jerry Bausby has pleaded not guilty to Jackson County charges of first-degree murder, sodomy, incest and sexual abuse in the March death of 18-year-old Daizsa Laye Bausby. A judge set his trial to begin on Nov. 27 of next year.

Authorities say Daizsa Bausby's body was found March 22 in a Kansas City motel room. A medical examiner concluded the teenager died of asphyxia by smothering.

Police say Bausby denied having sexual contact with his daughter, and that lab tests later showed genetic material swabbed from Jerry Bausby's body matched the victim's DNA.

Bausby remains jailed on $750,000 cash bond.