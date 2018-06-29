Trial Set for Mo. Man Accused of Killing Wife, Son

JACKSON (AP) - A judge has set a September trial date for George Joseph, a Cape Girardeau businessman accused of killing his wife and 18-year-old son.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau County Judge Benjamin Lewis on Tuesday scheduled the first-degree murder trial for the week of Sept. 15, with jury selection to begin Sept. 11.

The jury will be picked in Cole County in mid-Missouri and brought to Cape Girardeau County for the trial. Joseph's attorney, Bryan Greaser, had requested a change of venue.

Mary Joseph and the couple's son, Matthew, were shot to death on May 30 at the family's home. Joseph, who is 48, was treated for a gunshot wound to the head. He recovered.