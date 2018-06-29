Trial Set in Fatal 'Knockout Game' Attack

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A trial date is set for a St. Louis man accused of killing a 72-year-old immigrant from Vietnam, a victim who was apparently chosen at random in what is known as the "knockout game."

KSDK-TV reports that 20-year-old Elex Levell Murphy is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 72-year-old Hoang Nguyen. Murphy will go to trial in April.

Nguyen was walking home from a market with his wife in April 2011 when he was attacked by four teenagers. Police say the couple did nothing to provoke the attack and they were not robbed.

In the knockout game, people are picked at random and beaten. The attacks are sometimes captured on cell phone video, and some have been posted on social media sites.