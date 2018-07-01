Trial Starts for Man Who Allegedly Shot Wife at McDonald's

JEFFERSON CITY - Trial will start Monday for a Jefferson City man who police say shot his wife at a Jefferson City McDonald's. Prosecutors charged Keith Kellner with first degree murder and armed criminal action in December 2010.

Witnesses say Kellner was talking with his wife in a booth at McDonald's when he pulled out a gun and shot her in the chest. 44-year-old Pamela Kellner worked part-time at McDonald's. The two had recently separated.

His wife was pronounce dead at the hospital shortly after the shooting. The suspect ran from the McDonald's to U.S. 54 after the shooting. He called police a short time after to tell police his location.

According to Missouri's Casenet, the assistant prosecuting attorney requested a notice of intent to waive the death penalty. That means the prosecution would not seek the death penalty if it successfully proves Kellner is guilty.

Jury selection is scheduled for Monday morning and the trial is expected to get started at 1 p.m.