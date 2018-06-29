Trial Starts for Mo. Woman Accused in Baby's Death

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - A trial is under way in St. Louis County for a caregiver accused of shaking to death a 13-month-old girl.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 31-year-old Jennifer Winkler of Eureka is charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse.

Lily Annabella Rieger died in 2011. Winkler had been hired by Lily's parents to care for her during the day.

Winkler called 911 to report a sick child. Authorities determined the girl had a fractured skull and brain trauma. Lily died two days later.