Trial to Begin For Benton County Man Accused of Murder

BENTON COUNTY - A trial hearing is scheduled for today at 2 p.m. for the man accused of robbing and gunning down his aunt, uncle and their 15-year-old daughter in their Cole Camp home.

The trial for Robert Blurton was set to begin last October but was delayed at the request of his defense attorneys.

If found guilty for the 2009 crime, Blurton will be facing the death penalty.