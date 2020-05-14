Trial to Begin in Stolen Fetus Case
KANSAS CITY- The trial of a woman accused in the December 2004 killing of a pregnant Missouri woman got under way Monday in Kansas City. Thirty-nine-year-old Lisa Montgomery of Melvern, Kansas, is charged with kidnapping resulting in death. Prosecutors allege Montgomery had been faking a pregnancy when she strangled 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett, of Skidmore, Missouri, in December 2004. Stinnett's baby survived a crude Cesarian delivery. She is now almost three years old. Jury selection is expected to take three days, with opening arguments starting Thursday. The trial could last up to a month. Montgomery pleaded not guilty to the charge, and her lawyers have said they plan to use an insanity defense. The prosecution could present more than 100 pieces of physical evidence at trial, including the knife they allege Montgomery used to remove the baby from Stinnett's womb.
