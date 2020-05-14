Trial to Begin in Stolen Fetus Case

1 decade 2 years 7 months ago Monday, October 01 2007 Oct 1, 2007 Monday, October 01, 2007 10:29:42 PM CDT October 01, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
KANSAS CITY- The trial of a woman accused in the December 2004 killing of a pregnant Missouri woman got under way Monday in Kansas City. Thirty-nine-year-old Lisa Montgomery of Melvern, Kansas, is charged with kidnapping resulting in death. Prosecutors allege Montgomery had been faking a pregnancy when she strangled 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett, of Skidmore, Missouri, in December 2004. Stinnett's baby survived a crude Cesarian delivery. She is now almost three years old. Jury selection is expected to take three days, with opening arguments starting Thursday. The trial could last up to a month. Montgomery pleaded not guilty to the charge, and her lawyers have said they plan to use an insanity defense. The prosecution could present more than 100 pieces of physical evidence at trial, including the knife they allege Montgomery used to remove the baby from Stinnett's womb.

More News

Grid
List

13th Circuit courts launch the new normal May 18
13th Circuit courts launch the new normal May 18
After weeks of video conference trials and reduced dockets, courtrooms in the 13th Judicial Circuit will begin regularly hosting... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 11:09:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

Boone County elected officials meeting abruptly canceled
Boone County elected officials meeting abruptly canceled
A scheduled meeting of Boone County elected officials — which Southern Commissioner Fred Parry claimed he was being excluded... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 11:02:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

For some on the autism spectrum, coping with COVID-19 has had surprising results
For some on the autism spectrum, coping with COVID-19 has had surprising results
As education moved online this spring, Lukin Murphy saw something that surprised him. In the new... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 10:51:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

Lawmakers move to expand Missouri absentee voting amid virus
Lawmakers move to expand Missouri absentee voting amid virus
COLUMBIA — Missouri lawmakers are trying to ensure voters can cast absentee ballots if they're worried about catching the coronavirus.... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 10:29:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

University of Missouri to pay $175,000 in open records case
University of Missouri to pay $175,000 in open records case
ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri will pay $175,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by an animal rights group... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 9:08:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

Missouri moving ahead with execution plans
Missouri moving ahead with execution plans
O'FALLON— Missouri is moving ahead with plans to execute a man next week despite concerns about the coronavirus that have... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 7:59:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

Columbia police temporarily suspend search for Mengqi Ji due to weather
Columbia police temporarily suspend search for Mengqi Ji due to weather
BOONVILLE - The Columbia Police Department is suspending their search operations for Mengqi Ji this week due to storms in... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 7:03:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

MU employees will gradually begin returning to campus
MU employees will gradually begin returning to campus
COLUMBIA - Select University of Missouri employees will be allowed to return to campus beginning on May 20, according to... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 4:43:43 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

New Bloomfield hosting in person graduation ceremonies
New Bloomfield hosting in person graduation ceremonies
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield School District will host three in person graduation ceremonies on May 15. The administration... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 3:46:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

Inflammatory syndrome related to COVID-19 affecting children
Inflammatory syndrome related to COVID-19 affecting children
COLUMBIA - Symptoms of a syndrome related to COVID-19 are now popping up in children. More than 50 children... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 3:15:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

North Callaway High School to continue with planned graduation
North Callaway High School to continue with planned graduation
KINGDOM CITY - North Callaway High School has decided to continue with their regularly scheduled graduation planned for May 21,... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 3:10:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

Local businesses struggling since stay-at-home order began
Local businesses struggling since stay-at-home order began
COLUMBIA - Several local Columbia businesses are struggling to make ends meet due to the effects of COVID-19. Consign... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 2:10:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

Missouri House passes Cleaner Missouri
Missouri House passes Cleaner Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House voted 98-58 to approve the Cleaner Missouri bill on Wednesday. Bill SJR 38,... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 1:58:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

Lawmakers pass legislation to help expand broadband internet access
Lawmakers pass legislation to help expand broadband internet access
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers passed a bill to help expand broadband access. The bill extends the state's broadband... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 1:50:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

Health care workers are "second victims" of COVID-19
Health care workers are "second victims" of COVID-19
Doctors and nurses never shy away from helping those in need, even when it puts their health at risk. However,... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 1:47:29 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Twelve Mizzou seniors will return to compete for another season
Twelve Mizzou seniors will return to compete for another season
COLUMBIA - Twelve Mizzou student-athletes will return next year, utilizing an extra year of eligibility in playing spring sports. ... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 1:35:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News

Trump administration makes major changes to campus sexual assault law
Trump administration makes major changes to campus sexual assault law
COLUMBIA -- Universities in the U.S. will be required to make changes to their Title IX procedures, according to new... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, May 13 2020 May 13, 2020 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 1:26:00 PM CDT May 13, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
10am 67°
11am 69°
12pm 72°
1pm 76°