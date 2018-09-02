Triathlete's Death Prompts Safety Push
WEBSTER GROVES (AP) - A new team of athletes will compete at various events in the St. Louis region, with a mission of raising awareness about safety. The group will be called 464. That was the competition number of Kevin Hunt when he died last month while taking part in a triathlon. The 28-year-old was finishing a 500-yard swim at the Ultramax Triathlon, when he went under water at Aspen Lake in Innsbrook. His autopsy results are pending. Bicyclists rode to a golf fundraiser in Hunt's honor yesterday, and also past the cemetery where he is buried. His family remains touched by the support they've received, and efforts to improve outdoor safety.
