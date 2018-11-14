Tribune Publishes O'Neal Photos

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

COLUMBIA (AP) - More than 600 previously unpublished photos from a fatal Missouri football practice can now be seen. The Columbia Daily Tribune posted the photos on its Web site today in response to a court order won by attorneys for former linebacker Aaron O'Neal. Lawyers for the University of Missouri joined the request for the pictures. The newspaper chose not to appeal the ruling. Managing editor Jim Robertson said the paper released the photos directly to readers because the images "have become a focus of ongoing coverage of the lawsuit." O'Neal's parents are suing 14 university employees, including head coach Gary Pinkel, athletic director Mike Alden and team medical director Rex Sharp, over his death at the July 12, 2005, preseason workout.