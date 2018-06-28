Tribune to Make Customers to Pay Beginning December 1
COLUMBIA - In just a bit more than two weeks, the Columbia Daily tribune will begin charging for full access to its website.
"Print Products of all kinds are now saying, that business model just doesn't make sense," said Russell.
"Well, we've been looking at changing this model for a long time, but the reality of the situation is, sometimes you have to wait for the software to catch up with you," said Vicki Russell, Associate Publisher of the Columbia Daily Tribune.
The newspaper will allow ten local stories a month for free, but if people want to read more, they will have to pay for an online subscription.
The price of reading online only would be $8 a month, $96 a year...the same price as a print subscription.
Print subscribers who want access to both, will have to pay an extra dollar a month.
There have been numerous comments online on the Tribune's website discussing the issue.
Other local newspapers including the Missourian still don't charge for online access, but it says the topic is very much on the table.
"I think all newspapers have been looking at it for a long time. I think we started out wrong many years ago when we started online newspapers that we didn't charge anybody anything," said Dan Potter General Manager of the Missourian.
The Tribune says non-local content like wire reports, syndicated columns, weather and games will still be free.
The same is true for local classified ads and calendars.
"Print Products of all kinds are now saying, that business model just doesn't make sense," said Russell.
"Well, we've been looking at changing this model for a long time, but the reality of the situation is, sometimes you have to wait for the software to catch up with you," said Vicki Russell, Associate Publisher of the Columbia Daily Tribune.
The newspaper will allow ten local stories a month for free, but if people want to read more, they will have to pay for an online subscription.
The price of reading online only would be $8 a month, $96 a year...the same price as a print subscription.
Print subscribers who want access to both, will have to pay an extra dollar a month.
There have been numerous comments online on the Tribune's website discussing the issue.
Other local newspapers including the Missourian still don't charge for online access, but it says the topic is very much on the table.
"I think all newspapers have been looking at it for a long time. I think we started out wrong many years ago when we started online newspapers that we didn't charge anybody anything," said Dan Potter General Manager of the Missourian.
The Tribune says non-local content like wire reports, syndicated columns, weather and games will still be free.
The same is true for local classified ads and calendars.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
in
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
in