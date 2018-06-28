Tribune to Make Customers to Pay Beginning December 1

COLUMBIA - In just a bit more than two weeks, the Columbia Daily tribune will begin charging for full access to its website.



"Print Products of all kinds are now saying, that business model just doesn't make sense," said Russell.



"Well, we've been looking at changing this model for a long time, but the reality of the situation is, sometimes you have to wait for the software to catch up with you," said Vicki Russell, Associate Publisher of the Columbia Daily Tribune.



The newspaper will allow ten local stories a month for free, but if people want to read more, they will have to pay for an online subscription.



The price of reading online only would be $8 a month, $96 a year...the same price as a print subscription.



Print subscribers who want access to both, will have to pay an extra dollar a month.



There have been numerous comments online on the Tribune's website discussing the issue.



Other local newspapers including the Missourian still don't charge for online access, but it says the topic is very much on the table.



"I think all newspapers have been looking at it for a long time. I think we started out wrong many years ago when we started online newspapers that we didn't charge anybody anything," said Dan Potter General Manager of the Missourian.



The Tribune says non-local content like wire reports, syndicated columns, weather and games will still be free.



