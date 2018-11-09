Trick-Or-Treat Safety Tips and Alternatives

COLUMBIA - Tonight halloweeners are making the finishing touches for tomorrow's trick-or-treat costumes. But there are a few safety concerns to keep in mind when hitting the town for a bag full of candy.

Columbia Police Sergeant Matt Stephens on costumes:

Wear something reflective

Don't wear full eye masks so you can see

On trick-or-treating:

Stay in groups

Don't go inside the house to get the candy

Refrain from collecting unpackaged candy

Stick to houses with a light on

Don't go up to houses with loose animals

Tomorrow, two other trick-or-treating alternatives will be available for children to collect candy and celebrate Halloween indoors.

The 18th Annual Tiger Night of Fun will take place in the Hearnes Center Field House from 6-8 p.m. for children 12 and under.

The first annual Trunk-or-Treat will take place in the parking lot of the Woodhaven administrative building located at 1405 Hathman Place from 3-5 p.m. for families with young children.