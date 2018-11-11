Trick or Treating Indoors

Monday night's Tiger Night of Fun had it's share of scares and boos for trick-or-treaters too. Most parents said the fun at Hearnes Center offered a safe and supervised alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating.

"You're not going through the dark streets at night, so you don't have to worry about your protective clothing that you have on," explained event organizer Janel Twehous.

The event had many interactive games.

"Ghostly bowling, goulish golf, pumpkin tosses, ring tosses, we have the inflatable haunted houses for them to walk through, we have face painting," said Twehous.

Still the kids won't be without what matters to them most - candy. And even better, the candy is store bought and individually packaged.