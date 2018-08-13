Triggerman Sentenced to Life in Joplin Homicide

JOPLIN (AP) - An Oklahoma man who shot a Joplin man to death during a robbery was sentenced to life in prison.

Eighteen-year-old Daniel Hartman was sentenced Tuesday to two life sentences with the possibility of parole for the July 2012 death of 23-year-old Jacob Wages.

The Joplin Globe reports three co-defendants testified at Hartman's trial in January that he shot Wages when they broke into Wages' Joplin home. The group thought Wages had Ecstasy and cash, which they did not find.

Four of five defendants were convicted of murder and related charges and sentenced to 15 years in prison. One case is pending.

Hartman, a member of a Hoover Street Crips gang in Tulsa, Okla., testified during his sentencing that he was innocent and had never been to Wages' home.