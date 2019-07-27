Trio of Tigers heading to USATF Championships

COLUMBIA - A few current and former Mizzou track and field athletes will be in Des Moines, IA on Sunday to compete in the USATF Championships.

Karissa Schweizer, who is a six time NCAA champion and ten time All-American will be running in the 5000 meter run. Gabi Jacobs, who is coming off her third straight NCAA All-American finish at Mizzou will throw the discus. Ja'Mari Ward, who earned a second place finish at the SEC Outdoors Championships earlier this year will compete in the long jump.