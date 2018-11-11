Trio of Tigers Picked for All-Big 12 Preseason Football Team

COLUMBIA - The Media votes are in, and three members of Missouri Tigers Football found themselves honored with a spot on the Big 12 Preseason Football Team. DL Brad Madison, PK Grant Ressel, and TE Michael Egnew all earned a place on the All-Big 12 Football Team, chosen by media representatives who cover the Conference.

Tiger practice officially begins August 4th, but some industrious players braved the hot July sun Tuesday afternoon for 7 on 7 drills. The practices provided an opportunity for the players to start developing team chemistry for the upcoming season. QB James Franklin connected with recievers T.J. Moe and Wes Kemp as he marched down the field on his opening drive.