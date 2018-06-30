Trip to Atlanta Leaves 40 MU Students Stranded

PRINCETON, Ky. - UPDATE: (The group of students have safely arrived in Atlanta.) A Kentucky gas station became home to 40 MU students stranded on a broken down Huskey charter bus Friday evening. The students left at five in the morning to make the trip to Atlanta to cheer on the tigers at the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.

Snowy weather conditions and icy roads already set the group back on driving.

Police officers, mechanics, and Princeton residents crowded around the bus for more than three hours to help get the students back on the road.

Mizzou senior Joey Greenstein began live tweeting at 4 p.m. sharing updates with the social media world about conditions on and off the bus. The hashtag "clubhuskey" developed from videos, pictures and tweets documented.

A local senior citizen home offered to bus the students down the road to provide food and a warm place to stay out of the cold weather. However, hours of hard work to get the bus back up and running eventually paid off when the bus started a little after 7 o'clock.

"Your prayers were heard #clubhuskey family and supporters! The bus is on! FIVE HOURS TO GO," Greenstein tweeted.