Triumph Foods Gears up for Second Shift

ST. JOSEPH (AP)- A St. Joseph pork-processing plant expects to open a second shift later this summer. Triumph Foods says that will add about 1,000 jobs at the plant, which now has about 1,300 workers. A company official says the starting date for the extra shift isn't set yet. Triumph is still looking for more supervisors before hiring production workers. The plant opened in January, and it has drawn meatpacking workers from across the Midwest and Great Plains. The opening of Triumph's $150 million plant was delayed from last fall by an explosion during construction.