Trooper chase ends in motorcycle crash

MEXICO - A Missouri State Highway Patrol pursuit of a man on a motorcycle ended in a crash at Highway 22 and Clark St.

Around 1 p.m., a trooper radioed he was in pursuit of a motorcyclist on East Liberty in Mexico. About a minute or two later, another trooper said the motorcycle had rear ended a vehicle.

Sgt. Scott White said the motorcycle driver was taken to University Hospital and was sitting up and talking with troopers. White also said a person in the vehicle he struck was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Mexico with minor injuries.

White said troopers are still investigating. The names of those involved and possible charges should be posted online Friday afternoon, according to White.