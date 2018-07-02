Trooper murder case is moved to Montgomery County

AUDRIAN COUNTY – The trial of a man accused of murdering a state trooper murder in August, 2015, will now take place in Montgomery County.

The Audrain County prosecutor confirmed Friday that the judge has approved the suspect’s change of venue request.

On Aug. 28, 2015, Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper James Bava called for dispatch after clocking a motorcyclist driving at 105 miles per hour. He was then found dead near a wrecked patrol car. Witnesses described the crash and the motorcycle.

On Nov. 23, 2015, Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Shellabarger filed charges against the 20-year-old motorcyclist Serghei Comerzan, and troopers arrested him.

Shellabarger charged Comerzan with second-degree murder, resisting a lawful stop, resisting a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol in discharge of his official duties, careless and imprudent driving, exceeding the speed limit and failure to register a motor vehicle with the Department of Revenue.