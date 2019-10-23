Troopers find kangaroo, help reunite with owner

FRANKLIN COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers found a kangaroo Monday night who escaped from his home.

Troop C tweeted out photos of the kangaroo, saying this was something to remember.

There was an escape last night in Franklin Co, but not what you would expect. Troopers see many things during their career and this is one to remember. A kangaroo escaped from his home and Trooper H. Hoemann was able to find him and return him safely to his owner. ??????‍?? pic.twitter.com/pUPU6R8cTt — MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) October 22, 2019

Trooper Hoemann helped get the kangaroo back to his owner.