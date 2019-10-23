Troopers find kangaroo, help reunite with owner
FRANKLIN COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers found a kangaroo Monday night who escaped from his home.
Troop C tweeted out photos of the kangaroo, saying this was something to remember.
There was an escape last night in Franklin Co, but not what you would expect. Troopers see many things during their career and this is one to remember. A kangaroo escaped from his home and Trooper H. Hoemann was able to find him and return him safely to his owner. ???????? pic.twitter.com/pUPU6R8cTt— MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) October 22, 2019
Trooper Hoemann helped get the kangaroo back to his owner.
More News
Grid
List
MONITEAU - Deputies arrested three men in Fortuna during an attempt to locate one person who had active warrants for... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton School District is planning a total makeover for all schools within its system. In a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City woman has been sentenced in federal court for embezzling more than $65,000 from her... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes planned to throw in practice Wednesday, raising the possibility the reigning league... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – When highways narrow at construction zones, interchanges or other bottlenecks, agencies like MoDOT are continuing to encourage drivers... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Missouri cattle farmer charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree murder shot two brothers from... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Frank and Katie Moore celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Wednesday. The Boone County couple married in 1944 in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Democratic Party will host an event on Wednesday night to look for future candidates. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After a local church came under fire for a sermon some felt was transphobic, one local bookstore "talked... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday it used pepper spray at a Lincoln University Homecoming Concert... More >>
in
FRANKLIN COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers found a kangaroo Monday night who escaped from his home. Troop... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY — Neighbors in Eldon are angry that they're finding styrofoam waste in their yards. Multiple properties... More >>
in
SEDALIA - The Sedalia Police Department reported a 17-year-old missing Monday night. Marie McDonald was last seen on Oct.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Several mid-Missouri nonprofit organizations said they are experiencing “donor fatigue” after the destruction of the May tornado.... More >>
in
KEYTESVILLE - A judge in Chariton County found Tuesday there is probable cause to send James Pleasant’s case to trail.... More >>
in
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor and sheriff will give an update Wednesday into the disappearance of two Wisconsin... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission approved Tuesday morning a budget amendment for additional and/or replacement outdoor warning sirens. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A judge sentenced a former coach who worked at school districts in Fulton and Ashland to three years... More >>
in