Troopers identify man killed on Highway 40

BOONE COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers identified the man who died Tuesday in a Highway 40 crash Wednesday morning.

Troopers said Lane J. Bingaman, 23, died after a 1999 Ford F450 t-boned his 2007 Honda Civic at Henderson Road on the highway. Boone County Medical Examiner Dori Burke pronounced Bingaman dead at the scene.

The cars collided just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.