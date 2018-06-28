Troopers Out in Full Force Memorial Day Weekend

WELDON SPRING (AP) - Here's an early warning for those traveling in eastern Missouri over the Memorial Day weekend: Drive the speed limit, and drive courteously.

Troop C of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says it will have troopers patrolling at approximate 20-mile intervals on May 25 and May 28, the Friday and Monday of the long weekend. The patrol's plans for Saturday and Sunday of that weekend were not disclosed.

The patrol says troopers will be targeting all traffic violators, with particular vigilance on aggressive driving violations.