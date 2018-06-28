Troopers say Chariton County deputy hit by truck

CHARITON COUNTY - A Chariton County Sheriff's deputy is in serious condition Thursday morning at University Hospital in Columbia after Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said a truck hit him while he was conducting an investigation on Route M.

The Highway Patrol said 46-year-old deputy Troy Frakes stood on Route M, north of Brunswick, Wednesday evening attempting to stop a vehicle traveling westbound. The report indicated Frakes attempted to stop the vehicle for a criminal investigation when a truck traveling eastbound struck Frakes.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Clay J. Creech drove the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado. Chief of Protection Division with the Department of Conservation confirmed Creech is an agent with the department.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Frakes remained in the hospital Thursday morning. The hospital could not share his condition.