Troopers say man drowned after trying to save drifting vessel
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A 57-year-old man died Sunday night while swimming to a drifting vessel near Morgan County.
Missouri State High Patrol said in an incident report David Crouse was not wearing a life jacket. It happened near the 56 mile marker of the Osage Arm.
It is unclear what kind of vessel Crouse was trying to retrieve.
