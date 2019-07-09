Troopers say man drowned after trying to save drifting vessel

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A 57-year-old man died Sunday night while swimming to a drifting vessel near Morgan County.

Missouri State High Patrol said in an incident report David Crouse was not wearing a life jacket. It happened near the 56 mile marker of the Osage Arm.

It is unclear what kind of vessel Crouse was trying to retrieve.